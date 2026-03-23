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Karnataka's Strategic LPG Allocation: Prioritizing Essential Needs Amid Constraints

Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K H Muniyappa, announced a 20% allocation of commercial LPG to vital sectors amid constraints. With streamlined distribution to education, public utilities, and hospitality, Muniyappa urged stakeholders to adapt. He emphasized the need for alternative energy sources and registration with GAIL for continued supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:02 IST
Karnataka's Strategic LPG Allocation: Prioritizing Essential Needs Amid Constraints
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K H Muniyappa, revealed measures to address the state's gas supply constraints, focusing on commercial LPG allocation. Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Muniyappa announced that only 20% of the usual demand is being met to prioritize essential sectors including education, public utilities, and hospitality.

In response to the supply challenge, Muniyappa encouraged stakeholders to adapt by reducing consumption, emphasizing that educational institutions would receive 4,200 cylinders daily, while government canteens and transport facilities would get 1,200. The hospitality sector, including hotels, will receive around 10,000 cylinders under the new allocation plan.

The minister also underscored the importance of alternative energy sources to reduce dependency on foreign oil. He urged institutions to register with the Gas Authority of India Limited for continued supply and reassured the public that firewood and electricity are viable alternatives during this period of reduced LPG availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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