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Afghan Girls Urge Reopening of Schools Amid Crippling Educational Restrictions

Female students in Kabul plead for the reopening of educational institutions amid prolonged closures under the Islamic Emirate, highlighting the devastating impact on their future prospects. Women's rights activists argue that the restrictions violate fundamental rights and warn of significant social and economic consequences for Afghanistan's future if unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST
Afghan Girls Urge Reopening of Schools Amid Crippling Educational Restrictions
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In Kabul, young Afghan girls are renewing their plea for the reopening of educational institutions shuttered under the Islamic Emirate's mandates. The ongoing restrictions have deprived many girls of educational opportunities, leading to increased frustration among students hoping to resume their studies, reports Tolo News.

Students like Mojda from Takhar have expressed deep concerns over the closure of schools, which have stalled their educational progress. She detailed her family's struggle, explaining that they moved to Kabul seeking education, only to find limited options due to ongoing shutdowns. Students are calling for authorities to lift restrictions and reopen schools.

Women's rights activists are joining the chorus of voices demanding action, highlighting the closures as violations of fundamental human rights. Lamia Shirzai, a prominent advocate, emphasized the necessity of reopening educational doors to prevent Afghanistan from falling behind in global competition. The international community has echoed these concerns, stressing the essential nature of education as a fundamental right.

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