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Unraveling India's Banking Reforms and Currency Stability

The Indian government's current stance involves no ongoing plans for public sector bank mergers. Previous amalgamations have strengthened banks by enhancing competitiveness, while the EASE 9.0 Reforms Agenda aims to further fortify the PSBs. The rupee's fluctuation is largely market-driven, affected by factors like crude oil prices and trade deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:11 IST
Unraveling India's Banking Reforms and Currency Stability
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The Indian government, according to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, currently has no plans to merge public sector banks (PSBs). Chaudhary emphasized how previous bank amalgamations boosted competitiveness, reduced costs, and widened the customer base and market reach through enhanced efficiency and financial capabilities.

The EASE 9.0 Reforms Agenda was introduced as part of efforts to develop globally competitive PSBs by 2047. This reform is structured around four key themes: Risk & Resilience, Innovation, Socio-economic Impact, and Excellence. It aims to improve customer service, utilize artificial intelligence, and ensure sustainable finance.

With regards to the rupee's valuation, Chaudhary clarified that it is market-determined, influenced by crude prices and trade deficits, among other factors. The Reserve Bank of India has taken steps to stabilize these fluctuations, including significant foreign exchange market interventions in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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