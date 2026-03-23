KCBC Advocates for Exam Rescheduling on Christian Holy Days

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), a major representative body of the Catholic Church in Kerala, has called upon authorities to reconsider the scheduling of all-India engineering entrance exams set on Christian holy days like Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.

In their official statement, the KCBC highlighted that scheduling critical exams on these dates impinges on the Christians' constitutional right to freely practice their religion. The council identified frequent recurrences of such scheduling conflicts as an infringement on religious freedom.

Under the leadership of KCBC president Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakal and other prominent figures, the council has requested the exams' postponement, asserting that appeals will be made to national authorities, including the National Testing Agency, to address this concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)