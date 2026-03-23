Left Menu

KCBC Advocates for Exam Rescheduling on Christian Holy Days

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council has urged authorities to reschedule engineering exams slated for Christian holy days, citing violation of religious freedom. The KCBC appeals for postponement on Maundy Thursday and Easter, advocating for the rights of the Christian community to freely practice their faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:45 IST
KCBC Advocates for Exam Rescheduling on Christian Holy Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), a major representative body of the Catholic Church in Kerala, has called upon authorities to reconsider the scheduling of all-India engineering entrance exams set on Christian holy days like Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.

In their official statement, the KCBC highlighted that scheduling critical exams on these dates impinges on the Christians' constitutional right to freely practice their religion. The council identified frequent recurrences of such scheduling conflicts as an infringement on religious freedom.

Under the leadership of KCBC president Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakal and other prominent figures, the council has requested the exams' postponement, asserting that appeals will be made to national authorities, including the National Testing Agency, to address this concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026