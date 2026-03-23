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Drone Attack Halts Operations at Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery

The Saratov oil refinery in Russia was targeted by a drone attack on March 21, leading to the shutdown of its crude distillation unit. The refinery, part of Rosneft, processed significant amounts of oil products and had to halt production following the attack, impacting petroleum availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:20 IST
Drone Attack Halts Operations at Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Saratov oil refinery in Russia experienced an unexpected shutdown after a drone attack on March 21, compromising its crude distillation unit. Sources confirm the refinery ceased operations immediately post-attack.

The refinery's key unit, capable of handling 20,000 tonnes daily, remains non-operational, with no immediate response from Rosneft. Saratov Governor Roman Busargin acknowledged the strike on civilian infrastructure without elaborating further.

At a recent session at the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, no petroleum offers were recorded from Saratov. In 2024, the refinery processed 5.8 million tons of oil, influencing Russia's oil refining sector significantly, with noticeable production of gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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