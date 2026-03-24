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KPI Green Energy Reaches Milestone with 965 MWp Capacity

KPI Green Energy's total energised capacity has achieved a significant milestone, reaching 965 megawatt peak (MWp). The company recently added 376 MWp of solar and wind capacity. This expansion was confirmed in an exchange filing, highlighting its progress under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:10 IST
KPI Green Energy Reaches Milestone with 965 MWp Capacity
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KPI Green Energy announced on Tuesday that it has achieved a total energised capacity of 965 megawatt peak (MWp) by adding 376 MWp of renewable energy. This update was disclosed in an official exchange filing.

The term 'energisation' refers to the regulatory approval that allows renewable energy projects to connect to the main grid, ensuring they meet necessary standards. KPI Green Energy's new capacity addition focuses on solar and wind sources.

This development marks a significant advancement for the company in its Independent Power Producer (IPP) operations, reinforcing its commitment to expanding renewable energy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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