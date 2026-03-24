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Gadkari's Ambitious Highway Plan: Boosting Infrastructure, Driving Growth

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari aims to accelerate highway spending, projecting mobilization of up to Rs 8 lakh crore annually. Highlighting infrastructure's socio-economic impact, he cited the Dwarka Expressway's investment surge. Despite challenges, plans for new projects and technology implementations are underway to enhance road infrastructure and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:47 IST
Gadkari's Ambitious Highway Plan: Boosting Infrastructure, Driving Growth
highways
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed concerns over the slow pace of spending in the highways sector, emphasizing the need for increased investment to drive economic growth. Speaking at the listing ceremony of NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, Gadkari highlighted that highway construction significantly contributes to economic activity.

The government, he said, is capable of mobilizing up to Rs 8 lakh crore annually for road projects, both through market funding and budgetary support. The minister cited the success of projects like the Dwarka Expressway in attracting substantial real estate investments as examples of the positive impacts of infrastructure spending.

Gadkari announced plans for a new Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway and other projects, while addressing challenges such as land acquisition delays. Despite a slowdown in highway construction, efforts to improve technology at toll plazas are saving costs. The ministry remains committed to enhancing road infrastructure across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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