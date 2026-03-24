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Kenya's Fuel Crisis Looms Amid Middle East Tensions

Kenya faces a fuel crisis as the Iran conflict impacts oil supplies, with 20% of outlets affected. Concern rises amid possible price spikes, hoarding, and market constraints. The Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya urges a shift from government deals to private suppliers to mitigate the shortage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:13 IST
Kenya's Fuel Crisis Looms Amid Middle East Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya is on the brink of a fuel crisis as tensions in the Middle East disrupt oil supplies. The Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (POAK) stated that 20% of outlets are already affected due to freezing pump prices despite the surge in global oil costs.

African countries, heavily reliant on oil shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, are witnessing decreased supply and increased prices. With the Middle East's supply chain disruption, concerns grow over fuel shortages in Kenya, which receives its fuel from the region through government agreements.

Martin Chomba of POAK warns that if conditions persist, Kenya could face widespread shortages. As authorities debate solutions, there are calls to shift from government deals to private suppliers to alleviate the impending crisis.

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