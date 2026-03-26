Panic at the Pumps: Kashmir's Fuel Frenzy Amidst Misinformation

Petrol stations across Kashmir experienced a surge in demand as rumors of a fuel shortage related to the West Asia conflict ignited panic buying. Despite reassurances from officials about the availability of essential supplies, motorists in Srinagar and other areas flocked to fuel stations with vehicles, cans, and bottles.

Many stations, overwhelmed by the sudden rush, reported running dry temporarily, resulting in long waits for customers eager to fill their tanks. One local, Owais Ahmad, recounted waiting over an hour due to the heavy turnout, fueled by fears of a potential lockdown sparked by an 'energy crisis.'

Meanwhile, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg urged residents to dismiss rumors and avoid panic buying, emphasizing that fuel supplies remain ample and are regularly replenished. Officials warned of legal consequences for spreading false information and encouraged the public to maintain calm to ensure orderly fuel distribution.