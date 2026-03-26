Left Menu

Panic at the Pumps: Kashmir's Fuel Frenzy Amidst Misinformation

Rumors of a fuel shortage linked to the West Asia conflict have led to panic buying at petrol pumps across Kashmir. Authorities, however, assure the public of sufficient supplies. Long queues formed as residents rushed to fill vehicles, causing some stations to temporarily close due to high demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST
Panic at the Pumps: Kashmir's Fuel Frenzy Amidst Misinformation
  • Country:
  • India

Petrol stations across Kashmir experienced a surge in demand as rumors of a fuel shortage related to the West Asia conflict ignited panic buying. Despite reassurances from officials about the availability of essential supplies, motorists in Srinagar and other areas flocked to fuel stations with vehicles, cans, and bottles.

Many stations, overwhelmed by the sudden rush, reported running dry temporarily, resulting in long waits for customers eager to fill their tanks. One local, Owais Ahmad, recounted waiting over an hour due to the heavy turnout, fueled by fears of a potential lockdown sparked by an 'energy crisis.'

Meanwhile, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg urged residents to dismiss rumors and avoid panic buying, emphasizing that fuel supplies remain ample and are regularly replenished. Officials warned of legal consequences for spreading false information and encouraged the public to maintain calm to ensure orderly fuel distribution.

TRENDING

1
Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

 India
2
Rajya Sabha Election Under Scrutiny: The Anurag Sharma Controversy

Rajya Sabha Election Under Scrutiny: The Anurag Sharma Controversy

 India
3
Geography Professor Cleared of Sexual Exploitation Charges

Geography Professor Cleared of Sexual Exploitation Charges

 India
4
Pentagon's Weaponry Reallocation: Impact on Global Military Dynamics

Pentagon's Weaponry Reallocation: Impact on Global Military Dynamics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026