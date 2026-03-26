Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks in Kayamkulam Election Campaign

The Alappuzha District Collector has instructed the police to file a case against IUML leader Irshad for derogatory comments targeting Kayamkulam candidate U Prathibha. The remarks were reportedly in breach of the Model Code of Conduct, and subsequent to their public dissemination, Irshad was removed from his party responsibilities.

According to official sources, the District Collector's decision followed a thorough review by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, highlighting potential violations related to election conduct. The authorities cited violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging modesty, making baseless electoral statements, and potential defamation.

V D Satheesan, Kerala Assembly's Leader of the Opposition, condemned Irshad's comments while commending the IUML's swift response. However, he criticized past inactions on similar issues involving women politicians, emphasizing the UDF's differentiated stance.