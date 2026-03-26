Norway's Interest Rate Stays Steady Amid Global Uncertainties
Norway's central bank kept its interest rate unchanged at 4.0%, aligning with expectations. The Norwegian crown strengthened slightly against the euro. Despite uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, the bank suggests a possible future rate hike, indicating close attention to global economic impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST
On Thursday, Norway's central bank decided to leave its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.0%, meeting forecasts from a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Norwegian crown showed a slight appreciation, moving to 11.18 against the euro by 0905 GMT, compared to 11.19 before the bank's announcement.
Governor Ida Wolden Bache highlighted uncertainties surrounding the Middle East conflict but mentioned it might be necessary to raise the policy rate in upcoming meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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