Norway's Interest Rate Stays Steady Amid Global Uncertainties

On Thursday, Norway's central bank decided to leave its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.0%, meeting forecasts from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Norwegian crown showed a slight appreciation, moving to 11.18 against the euro by 0905 GMT, compared to 11.19 before the bank's announcement.

Governor Ida Wolden Bache highlighted uncertainties surrounding the Middle East conflict but mentioned it might be necessary to raise the policy rate in upcoming meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)