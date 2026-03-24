Left Menu

Sika's Financial Forecast Faces Uncertainty Amid Global Turbulence

The performance of Swiss construction chemicals company Sika may trend towards the lower end of its expected outlook due to uncertainties stemming from the Iran conflict, according to CEO Thomas Hasler. Despite this, Hasler remains confident in the company's 2026 guidance for steady growth and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:43 IST
Sika's Financial Forecast Faces Uncertainty Amid Global Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sika, a Swiss company known for its construction chemicals, may see its annual results at the lower end of its earlier forecasts, affected by the ongoing turmoil from the Iran war, CEO Thomas Hasler stated.

In February, Sika projected a 1-4% sales increase in local currencies by 2026, with an expected EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20%. Despite current uncertainties, the CEO expressed confidence in achieving these long-term objectives.

Initially optimistic about surpassing targets, the heightened global uncertainty has now adjusted Sika's expectations from mid to lower range guidance.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026