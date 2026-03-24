Sika's Financial Forecast Faces Uncertainty Amid Global Turbulence

Sika, a Swiss company known for its construction chemicals, may see its annual results at the lower end of its earlier forecasts, affected by the ongoing turmoil from the Iran war, CEO Thomas Hasler stated.

In February, Sika projected a 1-4% sales increase in local currencies by 2026, with an expected EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20%. Despite current uncertainties, the CEO expressed confidence in achieving these long-term objectives.

Initially optimistic about surpassing targets, the heightened global uncertainty has now adjusted Sika's expectations from mid to lower range guidance.