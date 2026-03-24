Sika's Financial Forecast Faces Uncertainty Amid Global Turbulence
The performance of Swiss construction chemicals company Sika may trend towards the lower end of its expected outlook due to uncertainties stemming from the Iran conflict, according to CEO Thomas Hasler. Despite this, Hasler remains confident in the company's 2026 guidance for steady growth and profitability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:43 IST
Sika, a Swiss company known for its construction chemicals, may see its annual results at the lower end of its earlier forecasts, affected by the ongoing turmoil from the Iran war, CEO Thomas Hasler stated.
In February, Sika projected a 1-4% sales increase in local currencies by 2026, with an expected EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20%. Despite current uncertainties, the CEO expressed confidence in achieving these long-term objectives.
Initially optimistic about surpassing targets, the heightened global uncertainty has now adjusted Sika's expectations from mid to lower range guidance.
ALSO READ
Global Climate Outlook Signals Rapid Shift Toward El Niño, Raising Heat and Rainfall Risks
Mozambique’s Economy Struggles Under Debt Pressure and Weak Growth Outlook
Global Currencies Gain as Energy Prices and War Shape Interest Rate Outlook
Peru's Economic Outlook: Growth, Inflation, and Upcoming Elections