Market Jitters: FTSE Down Amid Middle East Tensions

The FTSE 100 experienced a slight decline in Tuesday's turbulent trading environment, with mixed messages emerging from ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. This scenario has led to increased oil prices, subsequently affecting investor risk appetite, while expectations for further rate hikes added pressure.

During the session's early progression, the blue-chip FTSE 100 initially traded higher but shifted to a 0.1% decrease, reaching a three-month low by 1039 GMT. The FTSE 250, known for being susceptible to domestic issues, witnessed a 0.4% drop, marking a near 10-month low, driven by escalating energy costs.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay a strategic attack on Iran's power infrastructure, a global relief rally diminished, creating uncertainty surrounding the military conflict. As a result, UK energy stocks rose by 0.8%, echoing a rebound in oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel. Market participants anticipate continued rate hikes by the Bank of England, albeit with reduced frequency following Trump's recent remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)