Market Jitters: FTSE Down Amid Middle East Tensions
The FTSE 100 index dipped due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, impacting investor sentiment and oil prices. While the blue-chip index fell 0.1%, the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped more steeply. Market dynamics reflect concerns over potential Bank of England rate hikes and domestic energy cost pressures.
The FTSE 100 experienced a slight decline in Tuesday's turbulent trading environment, with mixed messages emerging from ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. This scenario has led to increased oil prices, subsequently affecting investor risk appetite, while expectations for further rate hikes added pressure.
During the session's early progression, the blue-chip FTSE 100 initially traded higher but shifted to a 0.1% decrease, reaching a three-month low by 1039 GMT. The FTSE 250, known for being susceptible to domestic issues, witnessed a 0.4% drop, marking a near 10-month low, driven by escalating energy costs.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay a strategic attack on Iran's power infrastructure, a global relief rally diminished, creating uncertainty surrounding the military conflict. As a result, UK energy stocks rose by 0.8%, echoing a rebound in oil prices surpassing $100 per barrel. Market participants anticipate continued rate hikes by the Bank of England, albeit with reduced frequency following Trump's recent remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Market Turmoil: Impact of Middle East Tensions and BoE Rate Hikes
Global Strategies to Tackle Escalating Energy Costs Amid Tensions
Central Banks Brace for Rate Hikes Amid Rising Inflation Concerns
FACTBOX-Governments worldwide shield households from rising energy costs
Bank of England Holds Rates, Signals Readiness Amid Middle East Tensions