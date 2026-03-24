Dollar Rebounds Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar regained ground on Tuesday, fueled by ongoing uncertainty regarding the Middle East conflict. Traders are skeptical about U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of productive talks with Iran, despite his comments about a potential resolution.

Economic data is revealing early signs of strain as business activities in Europe show a downturn, notably in the eurozone and Britain, highlighting the conflict's impact. This economic pressure has contributed to currency fluctuations, with the euro and sterling experiencing losses.

Meanwhile, energy market disruptions persist, exacerbated by halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rose again on Tuesday following a sharp decline, as the U.S., now a net energy exporter, continues to play a significant role in these dynamics, supporting the dollar amidst soaring energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)