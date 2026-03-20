NIA Court Denies Hany Babu's Plea to Visit Kerala for Eid

The special NIA court in Mumbai has denied Hany Babu's request to visit Kerala for Eid celebrations with his elderly mother, labeling the plea 'mischievous.' This decision was made on Wednesday by Special NIA Judge Chakor Baviskar, who criticized Babu's repeated request after a previous denial due to bail conditions set by the Bombay High Court.

Hany Babu, granted bail in December 2025, is required to remain within Greater Mumbai as per the court's terms. The NIA judge emphasized the triviality of Babu's reasons, including Eid celebrations and medical follow-ups, noting Mumbai's world-class medical facilities, which can accommodate his needs without traveling to Kerala.

The Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case involves alleged inflammatory speeches at the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, associated with subsequent violence. While Babu faces restrictions, the court's decision highlights compliance with bail conditions and judicial orders in ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)