Debate Storm in Lok Sabha: Finance Bill 2026 Sparks Heated Exchange

The Finance Bill 2026 has sparked a heated exchange in India's Lok Sabha, with opposition leaders accusing the government of compromising strategic autonomy to maintain relations with the United States. Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized alleged economic mismanagement, while BJP's Naveen Jindal defended government initiatives.

During the debate, multiple accusations were made regarding foreign policy, alleged foreign direct investment exodus, and a weakening of the Indian rupee. Some MPs voiced concerns over government disinvestment strategies and the alleged disproportionate tax burden on the poor, questioning fiscal priorities and allocation transparency.

In response, ruling alliance members highlighted India's rapid economic growth and welfare schemes designed to uplift marginalized sections of society. Calls for industrialization focuses and fairer resource allocation were made, with the government urged to address the taxation system to ensure efficient fund utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)