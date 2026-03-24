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Middle East Conflict: Trump and Modi Push for Dialogue as Strait of Hormuz Remains a Key Concern

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, stressing the need for open dialogue. The critical waterway, essential for global oil trade, faces disruptions due to the ongoing conflict, prompting international diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:40 IST
Middle East Conflict: Trump and Modi Push for Dialogue as Strait of Hormuz Remains a Key Concern
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant diplomatic engagement, US President Donald Trump conveyed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, reinforcing the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz navigable amid ongoing Middle East tensions. This comes as the conflict in West Asia stretches into its fourth week, impacting vital global trade routes.

During the talks, President Trump reassured that the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal shipping passage, would soon be operational again, signaling hopes for a resolution involving both the US and Iran. In these discussions, Trump indicated progress with Tehran could lead to shared management of this critical corridor, essential for global energy supply.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi stated in Parliament that he has maintained extensive communication with leaders from Gulf nations and the US, advocating for peaceful resolutions. Modi highlighted India's diplomatic efforts to safeguard its diaspora and ensure the continued safety of maritime operations vital for global oil trade in and around the strait.

Furthermore, Rajesh Sinha from India's Ministry of Shipping emphasized that no special clearance is needed to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, asserting its status as an international waterway under existing conventions that safeguard the freedom of navigation without fee imposition.

As the US intensifies negotiations with Iran, it marks a possible de-escalation of hostilities, aligning with India's call for a diplomatic approach to secure a peaceful outcome in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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