Rajasthan Congress Criticizes Center Over LPG Shortages Amidst Inflation and Policy Failures

In a striking rebuke, the Rajasthan Congress on Friday voiced discontent over the central government's handling of the LPG supply crisis, linking it to broader inflationary trends.

Party president Govind Singh Dotasra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of falling short on his promises about price stabilization and job creation. He criticized the inadequacies in planning, particularly under schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, noting that rising cylinder prices and erratic supplies burden beneficiaries.

Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition, echoed these sentiments, claiming domestic crude production declines have hurt industrial production and employment. In the lead-up to elections, the Congress attributed recent excise duties slashes to poll motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)