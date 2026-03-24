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DMK and DMDK Finalize Seat-Sharing for Tamil Nadu Elections

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) reached a seat-sharing agreement with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23. DMDK will contest 10 seats. The election will see a major battle between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:04 IST
DMK and DMDK Finalize Seat-Sharing for Tamil Nadu Elections
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth (Photo/DMK). Image Credit: ANI
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The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has finalized a seat-sharing agreement with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled for April 23. DMDK will contest in 10 electoral constituencies across the state, aligning itself with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Earlier, the DMK also signed a seat-sharing deal with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), granting VCK eight constituencies, six of which are reserved for candidates from disadvantaged communities. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will field candidates in five constituencies as part of the same coalition.

Meanwhile, under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) agreement, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will vie for over 170 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) have all secured seat allocations. As Tamil Nadu heads into a high-stakes election, political dynamics intensify with emerging candidates like actor-turned-politician Vijay presenting a potential three-way contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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