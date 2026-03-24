Hospital Owner Arrested in Alleged Newborn Sale Scandal

A private hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar has been sealed after its owner and two staff members were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale of a five-day-old girl. Health officials and police reported the apprehensions on Tuesday, while a nurse and her husband are currently absconding.

The hospital's license has been revoked following the incident. The chief medical officer has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter further. The facility, named Navjeevan, fell under scrutiny after police registered an FIR under sections of human trafficking and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Authorities acted on a tip-off regarding an employee's monetary demand for facilitating the adoption, leading to the safe recovery of the child. The baby has been transferred to Sai Kripa Shelter Home, as the investigation and the search for absconding accomplices continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)