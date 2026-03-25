Iran's Stance on Hormuz Passage Amidst Tensions
Iran asserts control over the Strait of Hormuz, allowing non-hostile vessels passage only with coordination. Tensions rise due to the U.S.-Israeli stance, affecting global oil flow. The IMO is involved due to its regulatory role over maritime safety and security among its 176 member states.
In a significant geopolitical development, Iran has conveyed to International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states that only non-hostile vessels can transit the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinate with Iranian authorities, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter from Tehran.
This move comes amidst heightened tensions as a U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran disrupts the critical passageway. The Strait of Hormuz is vital for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, accounting for about one-fifth of these resources. In the letter, Iran's foreign ministry emphasized that they have taken necessary measures to prevent hostile advancements against the nation.
Tehran clarified that vessels linked to the United States, Israel, or their allies are not permitted innocent passage, a stance reflected in the document circulated among IMO members. This international body, centered in London, plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety and environmental regulation among its 176 countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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