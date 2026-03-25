BJP's Nitin Nabin Challenges Religious Permission Policies in West Bengal
BJP President Nitin Nabin criticizes West Bengal's dual religious policies, underscoring disparities in event permissions. Visiting Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Nabin's trip marks the start of BJP's strategy to strengthen its electoral foothold ahead of state elections through a series of key organizational meetings and grassroots strategies planning.
- Country:
- India
BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday criticized the West Bengal administration for what he described as a dual policy concerning religious gathering permissions. According to Nabin, citizens must approach the High Court to set up Durga Puja pandals, while other religious activities receive approval more easily. He labeled this disparity as unfortunate.
After offering prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in North 24 Parganas, Nabin emphasized his discontent with the current state policies. He expressed his hope for transforming the state into 'Sonar Bangla' and 'Viksit Bengal' and highlighted the need for equal treatment in religious permissions.
Nabin's two-day visit to West Bengal, beginning with a tour of the historic temple, is part of BJP's broader strategy to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections. The visit includes critical organizational meetings focusing on reinforcing grassroots structures, improving campaign strategies, and expanding party influence. Efforts also target candidate selection and election campaign planning.
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