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Star Campaigners Gearing Up for Kerala Elections

Various political parties have submitted lists of star campaigners to the Election Commission for the upcoming Kerala elections. Prominent figures like PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal are among those leading the charge. Several parties, including BJP, Congress, and AAP, are actively preparing for political events in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:25 IST
Star Campaigners Gearing Up for Kerala Elections
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In the lead-up to the Kerala elections, political parties are identifying their star campaigners, with the BJP and Congress listing high-profile figures such as PM Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi. The lists have been submitted to the Election Commission.

Key names include BJP's Amit Shah and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, while AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also graces the rosters. These campaigners are set to influence voters as they participate in numerous political events throughout the state.

As parties like the Lok Janshakti Party and Indian Union Muslim League join the fray, the political landscape in Kerala intensifies with each party vying for dominance through strategic selections of their most influential leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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