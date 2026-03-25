REC Ltd Secures Approval for Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore Market Borrowing

State-owned REC Ltd has announced its board's approval of substantial market borrowings totalling Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, as per a recent regulatory filing.

The financial plan comprises an ambitious strategy to raise up to Rs 1,40,000 crore through various means, including capital gains tax exemption bonds, domestic debentures, and rupee term loans, as well as external commercial borrowings.

This borrowing strategy also features short-term loans and commercial papers, with each aiming for Rs 10,000 crore. Funds will be raised with different maturities, based on the company's asset-liability position and existing market conditions, following the approval from the Competent Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)