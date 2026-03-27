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IPL: A Billion-Dollar Playground for Global Investors

The commercial value of the IPL has surged, with teams reaching billion-dollar valuations. Recent ownership changes highlight its status as a premier global sports event. Key investors view the IPL as a significant growth opportunity, drawing numerous international parties. The involvement of major American companies underlines this trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:19 IST
IPL: A Billion-Dollar Playground for Global Investors
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Significant ownership changes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) highlight a substantial increase in its commercial value, with team valuations now reaching billions of dollars. Times Internet Limited chairman Satyan Gajwani emphasizes that American investment in franchises like RCB and Rajasthan Royals validates the IPL as a leading growth sports opportunity worldwide.

A consortium of notable investors, including the Aditya Birla Group, Times Group, and Blackstone, recently acquired RCB for $1.78 billion. Gajwani, set to become the vice-chairman, confirmed the group's interest in both RCB and Rajasthan Royals, underscoring the global appeal and potential of the IPL.

The new ownership plans to collaborate with cricket icon Virat Kohli, aiming to align future goals and drive success. The IPL's market growth is credited to BCCI's development strategies, affirming its status as a highly sought-after sports league. Gajwani expressed no plans to rename Royal Challengers Bengaluru, citing its strong brand presence.

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