Lok Sabha Passes Pivotal Finance Bill 2026

In a decisive legislative move, the Lok Sabha has passed the Finance Bill 2026, incorporating 32 government amendments. This development completes the Lok Sabha's role in the annual Budgetary approval process.

Up next for consideration is the Rajya Sabha, which will review the bill before final approval. The Union Budget for 2026-27 proposes a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, a notable 7.7% increase from the previous fiscal year, alongside a capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore.

The Budget also aims for substantial tax revenue and borrowing, with a fiscal deficit forecast of 4.3% of GDP, slightly down from the current 4.4% deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)