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Lok Sabha Passes Pivotal Finance Bill 2026

The Lok Sabha has passed the Finance Bill 2026 with 32 amendments, marking a significant step in the 2026-27 Budget process. The Bill, which outlines an increased total expenditure and tax collection, now awaits approval from the Rajya Sabha to finalize the budgetary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive legislative move, the Lok Sabha has passed the Finance Bill 2026, incorporating 32 government amendments. This development completes the Lok Sabha's role in the annual Budgetary approval process.

Up next for consideration is the Rajya Sabha, which will review the bill before final approval. The Union Budget for 2026-27 proposes a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, a notable 7.7% increase from the previous fiscal year, alongside a capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore.

The Budget also aims for substantial tax revenue and borrowing, with a fiscal deficit forecast of 4.3% of GDP, slightly down from the current 4.4% deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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