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Controversial Transgender Rights Amendment Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026, despite opposition demands for a select committee review. The Bill excludes 'self-perceived' transgender individuals and revises identity issuance processes. Critics argue it undermines transgender rights and contradicts the Supreme Court's NALSA verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:26 IST
Controversial Transgender Rights Amendment Bill Passes in Rajya Sabha
Visual from Rajya Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha has passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026 in a voice vote, while opposition parties pushed for the Bill to be sent to a select committee for further examination. The legislation, introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, modifies the 2019 Act's definition of transgender people, excluding those who 'self-perceive' as transgender from its protections.

The Amendment Bill aims to create a regime for the protection of a specific class of transgender individuals, as defined in the Bill, who face severe social challenges due to biological reasons beyond their control. The Bill outlines specific socio-cultural identities that qualify for protection and empowers District Magistrates to issue identity certificates, aided by medical experts if necessary.

The Bill has sparked significant opposition, with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and RJD MP Manoj Jha highlighting potential conflicts with constitutional rights and existing prejudice towards the transgender community. Critics, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, argue that the Bill contravenes the Supreme Court's NALSA verdict and fails to recognize the intrinsic right of self-identification for the five lakh transgender individuals in India. The Bill, having passed the Lok Sabha amid an opposition walkout, now awaits the President's assent to become law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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