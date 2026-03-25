Supreme Court Reprimands Authorities Over Mishandling Child's Assault Case

In a stern rebuke, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to the Gurugram Police Commissioner and associated officials concerning their mishandling of a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old child. The court questioned the reduction of charges from Section 6 to Section 9 of the POCSO Act, which addresses aggravated sexual offenses.

Additionally, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed similar notices to members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), demanding explanations for their conduct. A doctor from Max Hospital, Dr. Babita Jain, was also cited for altering her examination report of the victim.

Expressing its disapproval of the insensitivity, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of current officers from the investigation. It mandated the formation of a Special Investigation Team comprised of three senior IPS-rank women officers to ensure a thorough probe. Furthermore, proceedings will be transferred to a POCSO court with a senior female judicial officer presiding.

(With inputs from agencies.)