Union Cabinet Extends IVFRT Scheme to Enhance Immigration Services

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme beyond March 31, 2026, extending it until March 31, 2031, with a budget allocation of Rs 1800 crore. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the media about this significant decision, emphasizing the project's core objective to modernize immigration and visa services through an integrated and secure service delivery framework.

The IVFRT platform seeks to streamline and enhance various immigration-related functions in India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs initially approved this project in 2010 with a budget of Rs 1011 crore. Over time, the budget and timeline saw revisions, including a recent extension approved for five years starting April 2021, with an outlay of Rs 1365 crore.

The scheme's scope has broadened to incorporate advanced technological solutions aimed at improving user experience while maintaining stringent security measures. This strategic transformation aligns with the government's vision of promoting international mobility via a world-class immigration and visa system, addressing evolving global travel demands and security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)