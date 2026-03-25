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Fugitive MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Captured After Six Months On The Run

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested by Punjab Police in Gwalior, after escaping custody amid charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The case, rooted in accusations from a woman claiming deceit and exploitation, led to Pathanmajra's prolonged evasion and allegations of political conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:42 IST
Fugitive MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Captured After Six Months On The Run
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been on the run for over six months, was apprehended by Punjab Police in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Arrested late Tuesday night, Pathanmajra is facing charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation after evading custody.

Pathanmajra, representing Sanour constituency in Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender in the ongoing legal case. The allegations stem from a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, accusing him of misrepresenting his marital status, engaging in sexual exploitation, and threats.

The arrest, made possible through police efforts involving technical and human intelligence, adds another chapter to Pathanmajra's legal battles and his claims of political victimization by the AAP's higher echelons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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