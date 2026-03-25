Pioneering Kidney Transplant for HIV Patient in India
Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi have successfully conducted a kidney transplant on a 43-year-old HIV-positive patient from Ethiopia. This procedure signifies a breakthrough in kidney transplants for HIV patients, highlighting advancements in antiretroviral therapy and transplant protocols, along with a meticulously coordinated multidisciplinary approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking kidney transplant has been performed on an HIV-positive patient, marking a significant achievement in the medical field.
The 43-year-old patient, who travelled from Ethiopia to India, received the transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi after thorough evaluation and planning.
This successful operation underscores advancements in transplant protocols that allow safer kidney transplants for patients with HIV, thanks to improved antiretroviral therapies and precise medical strategies
(With inputs from agencies.)