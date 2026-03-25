Pioneering Kidney Transplant for HIV Patient in India

A groundbreaking kidney transplant has been performed on an HIV-positive patient, marking a significant achievement in the medical field.

The 43-year-old patient, who travelled from Ethiopia to India, received the transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi after thorough evaluation and planning.

This successful operation underscores advancements in transplant protocols that allow safer kidney transplants for patients with HIV, thanks to improved antiretroviral therapies and precise medical strategies

(With inputs from agencies.)