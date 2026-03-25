Gujarat Police Unleashes 'Super Dogs' to Enhance Crime Fighting

The Gujarat Police has undertaken a significant upgrade of its K9 units, introducing a new wave of highly trained 'super dogs' adept at handling threats such as terrorism, narcotics, and explosives. This initiative involves the training of nearly 200 dogs using advanced technology-driven techniques and modern, reward-based training methods aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of canine teams.

Col (Retd) Chandan Singh Rathore, a Senior Consultant for K9 Training with the Gujarat Police, detailed the incorporation of globally recognized training practices and sophisticated equipment. Under the guidance of the Director General of Police and DGP Training, these newly minted units now benefit from technologies prevalent in top international canine programs, ensuring continuous skill development.

These dogs are versatile, trained for dual purposes including assault operations and explosive detection. Working in tandem with commando units, they excel in suspect tracking, explosive detection, and reacting to silent cues, vital in high-risk scenarios. Rathore emphasized that Gujarat Police is among the few Indian forces to have successfully implemented such advanced training techniques, enhancing their operational capacity.

Beyond assault roles, the units include narcotics and tracker dogs, crucial in cracking complex cases and drug seizures. For the first time, alcohol detection dogs have been introduced in the state. The K9 unit has also commenced a breeding program to produce top-quality pups locally, reducing reliance on external sources and cutting costs. Retired service dogs receive special care at a dedicated facility in Anand.

With over 150 K9 units operational statewide, these canine teams significantly boost crime detection and prevention efforts, serving as a reliable force multiplier for public safety. Silent yet powerful, Gujarat's K9 'super dogs' are setting new standards in modern policing practices. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)