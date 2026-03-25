Major Narcotics Bust: Punjab Police Nab Two in Heroin Trafficking Operation

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Punjab Police arrested two individuals in Amritsar, recovering a substantial haul of 7 kg of heroin.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, identified the culprits as Inderjeet Singh from Tarn Taran and Ravinder Sharma from Amritsar. Both are believed to be involved in transporting large heroin consignments.

Acting on a tip-off, counter-intelligence teams intercepted the suspects on the Amritsar-Jhabal road. The operation led to the seizure of the contraband from a car and from one of the accused. Authorities suspect their involvement in a wider trafficking network and have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigations continue, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)