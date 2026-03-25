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Tense Diplomacy: Iran Mulls US Proposal Amid Gulf Conflict Escalation

Amid ongoing conflict in the Gulf, Iran is still considering a US proposal for peace, despite initially rejecting it publicly. The proposal, delivered by Pakistan, includes demands for Iran's disarmament and cessation of regional support. Washington's changing stance has soothed markets, but military tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:15 IST
Tense Diplomacy: Iran Mulls US Proposal Amid Gulf Conflict Escalation
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In a dramatic twist in the Gulf conflict, Iran has not entirely ruled out a US proposal for peace, sources revealed despite Tehran's initial public dismissal.

Though counter-reports suggested outright rejection, the proposal delivered by Pakistan is still under review, indicating internal deliberations in Tehran.

The proposal calls for significant concessions from Iran, including disarmament and halting regional interventions. As diplomatic avenues are tentatively explored, military actions continue unabated, with fears of further escalation looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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