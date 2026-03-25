Tense Diplomacy: Iran Mulls US Proposal Amid Gulf Conflict Escalation

In a dramatic twist in the Gulf conflict, Iran has not entirely ruled out a US proposal for peace, sources revealed despite Tehran's initial public dismissal.

Though counter-reports suggested outright rejection, the proposal delivered by Pakistan is still under review, indicating internal deliberations in Tehran.

The proposal calls for significant concessions from Iran, including disarmament and halting regional interventions. As diplomatic avenues are tentatively explored, military actions continue unabated, with fears of further escalation looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)