Tense Diplomacy: Iran Mulls US Proposal Amid Gulf Conflict Escalation
Amid ongoing conflict in the Gulf, Iran is still considering a US proposal for peace, despite initially rejecting it publicly. The proposal, delivered by Pakistan, includes demands for Iran's disarmament and cessation of regional support. Washington's changing stance has soothed markets, but military tensions remain high.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:15 IST
In a dramatic twist in the Gulf conflict, Iran has not entirely ruled out a US proposal for peace, sources revealed despite Tehran's initial public dismissal.
Though counter-reports suggested outright rejection, the proposal delivered by Pakistan is still under review, indicating internal deliberations in Tehran.
The proposal calls for significant concessions from Iran, including disarmament and halting regional interventions. As diplomatic avenues are tentatively explored, military actions continue unabated, with fears of further escalation looming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US proposal
- Gulf war
- diplomacy
- Tehran
- peace talks
- US-Iran relations
- Pakistan
- disarmament
- Trump
ALSO READ
UN chief urges US and Israel to end Iran war and Tehran to stop attacking Gulf countries, saying 'this has gone too far', reports AP.
Pakistan Mediates Critical US-Iran Peace Talks
Wall Street Gains Amid Hopes for Middle East Peace Talks
Diplomatic Thaw: U.S. and Iran Eye Peace Talks Amid Tensions
Germany Urges Peace Talks: Navigating Global Diplomacy