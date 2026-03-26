Diplomatic Maneuvers: Averted Strikes Amidst Iran Peace Talks

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel has paused plans to target key Iranian figures after a diplomatic push from Pakistan. The move came after Pakistan urged the United States to intervene, leading to a temporary halt on Israeli plans to target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

With Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey playing critical mediator roles between Tehran and Washington, Israel's move is seen within the context of broader peace efforts. U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal, sent via Pakistan, includes demands like halting uranium enrichment. Islamabad is maintaining unique diplomatic channels with both sides.

Despite the temporary reprieve, tensions remain high. Israeli officials, including Defence Minister Israel Katz, have affirmed their military's readiness to target Iranian officials, underscoring the fragile state of negotiations. Israeli military spokespeople maintain that each operation is subject to rigorous assessment, leaving room for future uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)