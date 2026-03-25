Israel Denies Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Tensions with Iran

In a statement reflecting growing tension, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has categorically denied any involvement in purported peace negotiations between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Speaking at a media stakeout on Tuesday, Danon emphasized the ongoing operations aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities.

Danon clarified Israel's stance, stating, "I'm not familiar with our participation in such talks. The goal remains ensuring Iran is stripped of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities." He asserted Israel's success in weakening the Iranian regime while highlighting the nation's role as a stabilizing force in the region.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Danon accused Iran of supporting terrorism and warned against its militaristic ambitions. Amid US President's hints about peace negotiations potentially ending the conflict, Iran remains firm, denying any dialogue while continuing its retaliatory military actions, leaving peace prospects uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)