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UN Diplomat Appointed to Mediate Middle East Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jean Arnault as his personal envoy to help resolve the Middle East conflict. As tensions escalate, Guterres highlighted the dangerous consequences, such as disrupted oil and fertilizer shipments affecting global food security. Arnault brings over 30 years of diplomatic experience to this critical role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:56 IST
UN Diplomat Appointed to Mediate Middle East Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday that Jean Arnault, a seasoned UN diplomat, will be his personal envoy to aid in resolving the Middle East conflict. Guterres emphasized the risk of a broader war, insisting on the necessity of successful dialogue initiatives.

He warned of significant consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, disrupting oil, gas, and fertilizer movements during the crucial planting season. Guterres urged the global community to 'start climbing the diplomatic ladder' instead of escalating tensions further.

With over 30 years in international diplomacy, Arnault is tasked with supporting peace efforts, leveraging his extensive experience in peace settlements. Concerns over food security intensify as disrupted shipments threaten a hike in global food prices, with UN experts warning of acute hunger risks in vulnerable nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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