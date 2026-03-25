UN Diplomat Appointed to Mediate Middle East Conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Wednesday that Jean Arnault, a seasoned UN diplomat, will be his personal envoy to aid in resolving the Middle East conflict. Guterres emphasized the risk of a broader war, insisting on the necessity of successful dialogue initiatives.

He warned of significant consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, disrupting oil, gas, and fertilizer movements during the crucial planting season. Guterres urged the global community to 'start climbing the diplomatic ladder' instead of escalating tensions further.

With over 30 years in international diplomacy, Arnault is tasked with supporting peace efforts, leveraging his extensive experience in peace settlements. Concerns over food security intensify as disrupted shipments threaten a hike in global food prices, with UN experts warning of acute hunger risks in vulnerable nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)