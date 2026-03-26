Tragedy Strikes Andhra Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities in Separate Accidents

A catastrophic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district led to thirteen deaths and twenty injuries when a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry. Following the collision, the bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels en route from Nirmal to Nellore, caught fire and was completely destroyed.

In response, the Prime Minister's Office announced a ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. The incident prompted the Prime Minister's Office to offer condolences and prompt medical support to the affected individuals, as shared in a statement on X.

On a busy day for the state, a separate collision occurred on the national highway near Ernagudem, East Godavari district, resulting in three fatalities and five injuries. These incidents compound a grim atmosphere in the region, just a day after a fire broke out at Rayapudi in Amaravati.

(With inputs from agencies.)