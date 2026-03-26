Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Andhra Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities in Separate Accidents

A grim day in Andhra Pradesh as a devastating road accident in Markapuram district claims thirteen lives and injures twenty others. Authorities have promised an ex-gratia for victims' families. Meanwhile, a separate highway collision in East Godavari district leaves three people dead, further intensifying the region's grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes Andhra Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities in Separate Accidents
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district led to thirteen deaths and twenty injuries when a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry. Following the collision, the bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels en route from Nirmal to Nellore, caught fire and was completely destroyed.

In response, the Prime Minister's Office announced a ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. The incident prompted the Prime Minister's Office to offer condolences and prompt medical support to the affected individuals, as shared in a statement on X.

On a busy day for the state, a separate collision occurred on the national highway near Ernagudem, East Godavari district, resulting in three fatalities and five injuries. These incidents compound a grim atmosphere in the region, just a day after a fire broke out at Rayapudi in Amaravati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India
2
Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon

 Global
3
Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

 Global
4
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026