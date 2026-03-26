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Fueling Faith: Preparations Underway for Char Dham Yatra 2026

With preparations ramping up for the Char Dham Yatra 2026, officials project a need for around 2 million LPG cylinders to ensure smooth operations. The Yatra, starting April 19, is key to Hindu pilgrimages, encompassing Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. A seamless and safe journey remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:39 IST
Fueling Faith: Preparations Underway for Char Dham Yatra 2026
Kedarnath Temple (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Prajapati Nautiyal, the officer on special duty for the Char Dham Yatra Administration Organisation, has indicated the need for approximately 2 million LPG cylinders to support hotels, restaurants, and eateries during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Preparations are underway for the pilgrimage, with officials already submitting reports to the government regarding these requirements.

Nautiyal revealed that last year saw the use of around 16 lakh gas cylinders between May and June. This year, the anticipated requirement could rise to between 18 and 20 lakh to accommodate the influx of devotees. The Tourism Secretary will make the final decision based on the submitted data and necessity for additional gas supplies.

The Char Dham Yatra, an integral part of Hindu tradition, is set to start on April 19 with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri, followed by Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath later the same week. Ensuring a safe and organized experience for the thousands of devotees expected has become a central focus for the Uttarakhand government.

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