Fueling Faith: Preparations Underway for Char Dham Yatra 2026

Prajapati Nautiyal, the officer on special duty for the Char Dham Yatra Administration Organisation, has indicated the need for approximately 2 million LPG cylinders to support hotels, restaurants, and eateries during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Preparations are underway for the pilgrimage, with officials already submitting reports to the government regarding these requirements.

Nautiyal revealed that last year saw the use of around 16 lakh gas cylinders between May and June. This year, the anticipated requirement could rise to between 18 and 20 lakh to accommodate the influx of devotees. The Tourism Secretary will make the final decision based on the submitted data and necessity for additional gas supplies.

The Char Dham Yatra, an integral part of Hindu tradition, is set to start on April 19 with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri, followed by Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath later the same week. Ensuring a safe and organized experience for the thousands of devotees expected has become a central focus for the Uttarakhand government.