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AI Misinformation in Courtrooms Alarms Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concerns over the increasing issue of litigants and lawyers using fake judgements generated by AI. This practice has reportedly become widespread globally, prompting the court to stress the importance of verifying AI-generated content. A recent case involved non-existent judgements cited using ChatGPT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:14 IST
AI Misinformation in Courtrooms Alarms Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has raised alarm over a growing issue: the use of non-existent judgements generated by artificial intelligence in courtrooms. A bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi highlighted the widespread nature of this practice not just in India, but worldwide.

This concern arose while the Supreme Court was reviewing remarks made by the Bombay High Court regarding a submission prepared using ChatGPT, which referenced a fictitious case. The top court underscored the need for caution and verification when dealing with AI-generated content.

The Bombay High Court had pointed out how some submissions appeared to be generated by AI, evident through various markers like bullet points and repetitive content. These AI-generated errors led to significant judicial time being wasted, emphasizing the AI's role in research must be handled responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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