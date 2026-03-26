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Coal Market Faces Pressure Amid West Asia Energy Crisis

The domestic coal market is under rising demand and price pressure due to the West Asia crisis. While the power sector remains stable on coal and renewables, coal auctions highlight tightening dynamics. Factors such as LNG disruption and seasonal demand build-up contribute to increased reliance on domestic coal supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:14 IST
Coal Market Faces Pressure Amid West Asia Energy Crisis
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  • India

In the wake of the West Asia crisis, the domestic coal market is grappling with mounting demand and price pressures, mjunction services revealed on Thursday. The B2B e-commerce platform, a collaboration between Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India, pointed out that while coal auctions signal a gradual increase in demand and price pressure, the trend remains controlled.

Vinaya Varma, MD of mjunction, informed PTI that premiums were about 35% over notified prices in February, indicating buyers' willingness to pay significantly high rates to ensure supply. This suggests tightening demand-supply dynamics, driven by substitution from gas amid LNG disruptions and seasonal demand as power plants gear up for summer.

Currently, India is dealing with energy pressures exacerbated by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Despite attempts to diversify energy sources, the nation's heavy dependence on imported fuels poses external challenges. Nevertheless, the power sector maintains resilience through strategic reliance on coal and renewables. Coal's role in energy security is formidable, albeit its limited application as an industrial alternative to natural gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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