Skyward Bound: Uttarakhand's New Air Service Revolutionizes Regional Connectivity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the much-anticipated Dehradun-Pithoragarh-Dehradun flight service at Jolly Grant Airport. Promising to slash the journey time between the cities to merely an hour, the service is poised as a strategic boon for the region.

Highlighting the significance of the development, Chief Minister Dhami reminisced about the days when air travel was seen as a privilege for the affluent. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for making air travel accessible to ordinary citizens through the UDAN scheme. Launched in 2016, the scheme revolutionized civil aviation by linking smaller, remote, and border areas, offering affordable travel to the masses. The initiation of UDAN 2.0 aims to further regional connectivity with plans for 100 new airports and 200 heliports over ten years, backed by a ₹29,000 crore budget.

Dhami emphasized the critical role of air services in Uttarakhand, especially for its mountainous geography. Not just a transport lifeline, air connectivity is essential for delivering supplies and ferrying patients. The state has seen substantial enhancements in air routes and infrastructure under both the UDAN scheme and the state's 2023 Air Connectivity Scheme. The recent surge in heliports and helipads underlines this progress, earning the state national accolades in aviation ecosystem promotion.

With the launch of the Dehradun-Pithoragarh service, local economic growth is expected to soar. Both regional governments are striving to integrate neglected border regions into mainstream development, supported by investments such as the ₹450 crore commitment to Pithoragarh Airport. The recent MoU for acquiring Naini Saini Airport underlines these efforts.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, via a video message, extended his support and best wishes for the ongoing advancements in Uttarakhand's aviation facilities.