Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Rs 12 Crore Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea for anticipatory bail in a high-profile fraud case related to a luxury property at DLF Camellias. The court, under Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, stressed that such bail is an extraordinary measure that should be granted sparingly, especially in serious economic offence cases.

The bail application was connected to an FIR alleging cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation involving Rs 12.04 crore. Despite representation from senior legal figures, the court sided with the state's argument for ongoing investigation, citing the applicant's absence from previous investigative requests.

The allegations claim the complainant was duped into investing in a supposedly auctioned high-end apartment, with forged ownership documents provided as proof. Multiple co-accused are already in custody, and the applicant has been implicated through financial records and co-accused testimonies, warranting further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)