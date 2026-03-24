Australia and EU Forge Historic Trade Deal: A Step Towards Global Economic Stability

On Tuesday, Australia and the European Union signed a landmark trade deal that has been in the works for eight years. The agreement will eliminate tariffs on nearly all European goods and most Australian critical mineral exports, marking a significant milestone for both economies.

Despite the breakthrough, Australian agricultural producers have voiced concerns over limited market access, notably for beef and sheep meat. These products will face export quotas under the new arrangement. The deal comes amid heightened US tariffs under the Trump administration and concerns about China's dominance in the supply of critical minerals.

The agreement, which removes over 99% of tariffs on EU exports to Australia, is projected to boost EU exports to Australia by up to 33% over the next decade. In a statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, echoing sentiments about reducing reliance on China for critical minerals. The comprehensive deal also underscores Europe's increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)