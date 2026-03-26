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West Asia Conflict: A Looming Threat to Asia Pacific's Economic Stability

The Asian Development Bank warns the West Asia conflict could lower economic growth in Asia Pacific by 1.3 percentage points and increase inflation by 3.2 percentage points from 2026-2027 if energy disruptions persist. The region would experience higher energy prices, supply chain issues, and tougher financial conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:08 IST
West Asia Conflict: A Looming Threat to Asia Pacific's Economic Stability
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The ongoing conflict in West Asia poses a significant risk to the economic stability of the Asia Pacific region, according to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The study warns of a potential drop in economic growth by up to 1.3 percentage points, alongside a surge in inflation by 3.2 percentage points if disruptions in the energy market extend beyond a year.

The report highlights how the conflict could exacerbate economic challenges in Asia and the Pacific due to escalating energy prices, supply chain interruptions, and tighter financial conditions. In particular, developing economies in Southeast Asia and the Pacific are expected to face the most adverse effects on growth, while South Asian economies may experience the highest inflation increases.

The ADB underscores the importance of government intervention to mitigate market stress and protect vulnerable populations. Policies should focus on allowing some energy price increases to encourage conservation and investment in alternative sources. Additionally, fiscal support must be targeted and time-bound to support those most affected. The ADB advocates for well-communicated central bank policies to anchor inflation expectations while avoiding aggressive tightening that could further hinder growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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