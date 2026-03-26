Left Menu

ECI's Crackdown: Over Rs 400 Crore Seized During Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India has confiscated illicit inducements worth over Rs 400 crore since the announcement of elections. Aided by over 5,173 flying squads and 5,200 surveillance teams, the ECI ensures transparent elections across four states, a union territory, and numerous by-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:06 IST
ECI's Crackdown: Over Rs 400 Crore Seized During Assembly Elections
Representative Image (Photo/X/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has seized illicit inducements valued at more than Rs 400 crore following the assembly election announcements in four states and a union territory earlier this month. The commission revealed that since February 26, a total of Rs 408.82 crore in illegal assets have been intercepted and confiscated, leveraging the newly activated Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS).

The confiscated haul includes Rs 17.44 crore in cash, Rs 37.68 crore worth of alcohol, narcotics valued at Rs 167.38 crore, and significant quantities of precious metals and other inducements.

Subsequent to the announcement on March 15 of the assembly election schedule in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, along with bye-elections across six states, the Model Code of Conduct was enforced. The ECI deployed a robust mechanism comprising over 5,173 flying squads and more than 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams to manage and respond swiftly to potential electoral malpractice reports.

In preparation for violence-free and inducement-free elections, the commission held a high-level review meeting on March 24, comprising senior officials from the election-bound states and neighboring regions. The goal was clear: enhanced coordination among enforcement agencies for effective monitoring and response.

To facilitate public convenience, the ECI established District Grievance Committees and enhanced citizen engagement through the C-Vigil app, ensuring that complaints about MCC violations are promptly addressed. Remarkably, 95.8 percent of received complaints were resolved within 100 minutes. A dedicated hotline, 1950, further empowers citizens to lodge complaints directly with district election authorities.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict: European Retailers Brace for Sticker Shock

Middle East Conflict: European Retailers Brace for Sticker Shock

 Global
2
Modi Leads Unified Strategy Effort Amidst West Asia Conflict

Modi Leads Unified Strategy Effort Amidst West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

 India
4
Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026