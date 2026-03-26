France Withdraws Invitation to G7 Summit Amid US Pressure
South Africa's presidency announced that France has rescinded an invitation to the G7 summit. This decision, made under pressure from the United States, was communicated to South Africa two weeks ago by the French embassy, according to Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
France has withdrawn an invitation to South Africa for the upcoming G7 summit in June, following intense pressure from the United States, which included threats of a boycott, South Africa's presidency reported on Thursday.
The decision, seen as a significant diplomatic shift, was communicated to Pretoria by the French embassy around two weeks ago. Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, provided this information.
The move highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and reflects the intricate dynamics of international relations amid global power struggles within the G7 framework.
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- G7 Summit
- France
- United States
- South Africa
- invitation
- Presidency
- Pressure
- Boycott
- Diplomacy
- Embassy
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