France Withdraws Invitation to G7 Summit Amid US Pressure

France has withdrawn an invitation to South Africa for the upcoming G7 summit in June, following intense pressure from the United States, which included threats of a boycott, South Africa's presidency reported on Thursday.

The decision, seen as a significant diplomatic shift, was communicated to Pretoria by the French embassy around two weeks ago. Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, provided this information.

The move highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions and reflects the intricate dynamics of international relations amid global power struggles within the G7 framework.