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Cameron Green's Price Tag Pressure: KKR Confident of Breaking Free

Shane Watson, KKR coach, is confident that Cameron Green will thrive despite his high auction price, emphasizing Green's mindset of playing freely. Watson also mentioned Angkrish Raghuvanshi's readiness as a wicketkeeper and updates on fast bowling resources, including efforts to integrate Matheesha Pathirana and opportunities for Blessing Muzarabani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:01 IST
Cameron Green's Price Tag Pressure: KKR Confident of Breaking Free
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Shane Watson expressed confidence that all-rounder Cameron Green would defy the pressure of his high price tag. Green, acquired for Rs 25.20 crore, is expected to play with the same freedom he displayed in previous IPL seasons.

Watson highlighted Green's mental strength, noting his approach to the IPL as a chance to showcase his best without feeling the weight of expectations. The coach also praised the young talent, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, for his diligent wicketkeeping preparation.

Additionally, KKR is focusing on bolstering their bowling lineup, seeking to bring Matheesha Pathirana into the camp, while Blessing Muzarabani gears up for an opportunity to shine on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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