Novo Nordisk's Strategic Board Nomination

In a strategic move announced on Thursday, Novo Nordisk has revealed its intention to nominate Poul Weihrauch, the current CEO of renowned chocolate manufacturer Mars, as an observer to its board.

This nomination is part of Novo Nordisk's broader plan to regain a formidable standing in the U.S. obesity market, a sector characterized by intense competition.

By tapping into Weihrauch's leadership experience, the drugmaker seeks to fortify its market position and drive growth amid challenging industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)