Global Markets Unsettled as Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Global stock markets took a hit on Thursday, with oil prices surging to $105 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Iran's denial of negotiation talks with the U.S. has cast uncertainty over the possibility of a ceasefire in the near month-long conflict, affecting investor sentiment.

Reports of U.S. troop deployments to the region have compounded fears, snapping a brief recovery in global stocks and triggering volatility in debt markets. Asian stocks fell, triggering an unscheduled central bank meeting in the Philippines, while European markets dropped following statements from Germany's central bank regarding a potential ECB rate hike.

Energy prices soared, with Brent crude oil and European natural gas seeing substantial monthly gains. The ongoing turmoil and potential disruption to the Strait of Hormuz have raised inflation concerns and could prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies. As markets navigate these complex dynamics, traditional safe havens like gold continue to fluctuate.